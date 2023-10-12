PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) announced Thursday that the Peoria-based OSF HealthCare System is receiving funding to expand nurse training throughout the state.

“Healthcare professionals sacrifice so much while playing a vital role in our Central and Northwestern Illinois communities,” said Sorensen. “I’m honored to announce federal grant funding to support our hardworking nurses and improve the quality of care provided to families across our region.”

OSF will be receiving $699,998 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant will support OSF’s Advanced Practice Provider Fellowship Program which is a postgraduate training program that allows new nurses to gain more hands-on training as well as mentorship over 12 months.

“OSF HealthCare is grateful to have earned the funding from the HRSA NPRFP grant to continue to prepare nurse practitioners to care for the complex patients they will encounter in our rural and medically underserved communities,” said Lisa Pierce, Vice President of Advanced Practice with OSF HealthCare.

She said the program also helps train the nurses in the areas of mental and maternal health.

“With the additional funding, the OSF Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Fellowship Program will be able to increase the training in areas such as mental and maternal health, expanding the clinical skills and preparation of these providers,” said Pierce.

To learn more about OSF’s training programs, visit its website.