PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) will be in Peoria on Monday morning to host a roundtable discussing solutions to rising prescription drug prices with area healthcare leaders.

Sorensen will also be highlighting his work to lower drug costs for families. He introduced the STOP GAMES Act to lower prescription drug prices in May.

“I’ve heard from constituents across Central & Northwestern Illinois who pay more for their prescription drugs than their rent. While our neighbors struggle, big pharma blocks competitors from offering lower-cost alternatives,” said Sorensen on the bill in May. “My bill fights back against corporate greed by preventing corporations from slowing down FDA approvals, creating more affordable generic drug options, and lowering costs for Illinois families and seniors.”

The act efforts include limiting pharmaceutical petitions and slowing down the new drug approval process.

Included at the roundtable will be Sorensen, several leaders from Heartland Health, and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association.