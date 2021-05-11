SoundTheAlarm: Peoria Chiefs ready for home opener Tuesday evening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Chiefs face off tonight in their first home game in more than 600 days.

They will play the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and spacing is limited.

“First and foremost, we hope you can expect a lot of excitement, that’s what we’re looking to bring here. We’re bringing in new music, new energy, new feel, new hashtag, all of that,” said Chief Revenue Officer Ben Garrod. “That’s number one what we hope everybody realizes and hopefully what they get out of this. Obviously there’s a lot of changes with social distancing and capacity limits and everything.”

Tickets for the 2021 season can be found here.