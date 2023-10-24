PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire at a South Peoria home Monday night caused $60,000 in damage and left one woman displaced for the evening.

Peoria firefighters were called to the 2300 block of West Proctor Street shortly after 7 p.m. for a house fire. That’s near the intersection of South Westmoreland Avenue and about a block or so southeast of Manual High School, according to the department.

When they arrived, they saw flames coming from the rear of the one-story home. While one group uses hoses on the ground to attack the blaze, another went onto the roof to cut a hole which released superheated gases, the department said. .

No one was home at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

The woman who lived there was able to find a place to stay.