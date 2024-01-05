PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A debt of $250 could have been the motive behind the city’s first homicide of 2024, based upon statements made by a prosecutor Friday afternoon.

Arlin Bermudez Castellon, 34, was found with several gunshot wounds in the front yard of a house in the 200 block of East Thrush Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. He died about five hours later at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Charged with first-degree murder is 39-year-old David H. Stone. He was ordered held in custody pending a detention hearing Monday afternoon. Normally, a person would appear in court to have both a judge decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to merit a charge and to decide on whether to hold that person or not.

But in Stone’s case, Peoria County Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench said evidence was still being gathered against Stone, 39, of the 2200 block of West Howett Street. And given that a defense attorney is supposed to have police reports for a detention hearing, both sides agreed to wait until Monday.

Muench said in open court that surveillance footage caught two people leaving the house, which was split into an upstairs and a downstairs apartment. Heard on the footage was nine shots being fired.

The footage showed two people pulling up to the house, going inside and a minute later, Castellon running out of the house and collapsing in the front yard. Found in the front yard were two shell casings. Also found inside the front door were more shell casings, all 9mm in caliber.

On the stairs leading to the upstairs apartment was found a .45-caliber shell as well as fresh white paint. Castellon’s pants had fresh white paint on them and also, Muench said, a pair of shoes at Stone’s South Peoria home were found with white paint.

Officers were able to use nearby license plate reader cameras as well as the surveillance footage to see whose car was involved. Using the registration, they drove to Stone’s house where they saw the car and then later, saw him come outside and move the car.

He was taken into custody and on his person was found car keys to the vehicle. Inside his house was found a .45-caliber handgun wrapped in a towel.

Police looked through Stone’s phone as well as the phone of Castellon. On them they found, in Spanish, a conversation back and forth about a debt that Castellon appeared to owe for $250.

Repeatedly, Stone texted messages that overtly or with less obvious words, threats of physical harm to Castellon if he didn’t pay up. Mentions of a “Black Ghost” and the statement, “Don’t make me call my people” were sent to the victim in an effort to get him to pay up.

At that hearing on Monday, Judge Mark Gilles will likely decide whether to hold Stone in custody pending the outcome of his case and also to set his next court appearance, likely for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Stone faces up to 60 years in prison.

The shooting was Peoria’s first homicide of the year. Last year, the city’s first homicide was recorded on Feb. 2. Sara Gater of Bloomington died a day after she was shot in South Peoria. No arrests have been made in that case.