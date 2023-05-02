PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man could be sent to prison for several decades after being indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury.

Rico Booker, 32, was indicted on the count of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a felony that carries a minimum of nine years behind bars. The maximum sentence is 40 years.

He was also indicted for allegedly possessing between 100 and 900 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

Grand jurors also returned counts of simple possession of meth and cocaine as well as four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The four counts relate to four different weapons including one rifle that were allegedly in his possession when Booker was arrsted on April 13, 2023.

On that day, detectives and officers raided a house in the 2400 block of West Howett Street at about 6:30 a.m. While there, they found four firearms, including one that was stolen, as well as illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman.

In January 2020, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, according to Peoria County court records.

He is currently free after posting $10,000 or 10% of his $100,000 bond, according to records at the Peoria County Jail. He will next appear in court on May 11.