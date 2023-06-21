PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man faces up to 15 years in prison after being indicted this week on charges he allegedly shot at someone in late May.

James Ogle, 44, whose address is listed in court records as being in the 2400 block of West Antoinette Street, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the May 30 incident.

He will next appear in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the charges. He posted $12,500 or 10% of the $125,000 bond to remain out of custody.

Details were sparse in the charges, but according to a search warrant filed in Peoria County Circuit Court, Ogle allegedly shot at a man at about 12:45 p.m. on May 30, near his house. An alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that six rounds were fired.

The man wasn’t hurt, the affidavit contained in the warrant stated, but he did find two bullet holes in the rear bumper of his car. Officers did find shell casings on the street, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police Ogle had allegedly threatened his wife and he was driving to her house, also in South Peoria, to confront him. On his way, he saw Ogle’s van and then followed it to Antoinette, the affidavit stated.

Ogle’s van stopped and he got out, the man told police, and fired several shots at him while he was in his vehicle. He drove off and later noticed the bullet strikes, the affidavit said.

Police found Ogle in his house, and he refused to come out until his attorney arrived. Once that happened, he also refused to make any statements, according to the affidavit.