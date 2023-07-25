PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man faces up to 30 years in prison after being indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury in connection with a July 4 shooting that left a woman injured.

Carl J. Clifton, 45, who lives in the 600 block of West Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., Drive, faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon for an incident that occurred in the 600 block of Romeo B. Garrett Avenue.

According to court records and Peoria police, officers responded to the area on a report of a person being shot. There was no alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. Officers found a woman who had been injured. Her condition Tuesday wasn’t immediately available.

The weapons possession charge stems from a 2014 case in DuPage County where Clifton was charged with drug possession counts. He was sentenced in 2016 to eight years in prison, according to that county’s online database.

His bond is currently set at $60,000 and he is scheduled to appear next in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the charges.