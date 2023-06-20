PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man tried to argue that a past appellate court case gave him some leeway when it came to aggravated DUI.

But, Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons would have none of of it, noting he was the prosecutor on that case and that it didn’t pertain to the Darien Davis’ case where he killed two people and seriously injured another while street racing.

“If that is the case that you are relying on, then you are an inner tube in the ocean,” Lyons said, before addressing Davis’ other argument, that the victims’ car cross in front of his on Sept. 4, 2021, near the intersection of Sterling and Gale avenues. “You think the rules of the road help you out there? Are you kidding me? That’s insulting.”

In May, Davis, 33, was found guilty of aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and aggravated street racing in connection with the crash that killed Jacqueline McDuffie, 50, and a year later, 64-year-old Debbie Smith.

Smith who had been severely injured in the crash, died about a year after the accident. A third woman, Kendra Donnell, was seriously injured and still suffers from back and hip pain, she told Lyons during Davis’ sentencing hearing.

Davis had faced up to 40 years in prison. Besides trying to argue legal issues with his case, he turned to the family of McDuffie, Smith and Donnell, and while sitting, he said he was sorry for the tragic and unfortunate situation.

“This was an accident and not intentional,” he said. “I hope that God and everyone here that this situation affected can forgive and known that I never meant to hurt anyone.”

He also noted how his mother and his family would suffer when he was sent to prison. Lyons, however, blasted the man, saying his “arrogance” drowned out his apology.

“You were driving a car, a BMW, not your own. After midnight. Going 100 and something miles per hour. You skidded to a stop after 200 feet. To even lean on the rules of the road or that a quirk in the law has put you here is so insulting,” the judge said. “Your sorry was drowned out by your arrogance. Who do you think you are?”

Michelle Smith, the daughter of Debbie Smith, read from a letter where she described how much the death of her mother affected her. She said her mother never came home after the crash and was in a medical facility until her death.

The DUI counts alleged Davis had cocaine, nordiazepam and amphetamine in his system at the time of the accident. Under state law, prosecutors did not have to prove Davis was impaired as Illinois has zero-tolerance regarding drugs while a person is driving.

Davis was driving a 2008 black BMW 750Li, north on Sterling Avenue near Gale Avenue when his car collided with a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage as that car pulled onto Sterling from Gale, according to testimony during the two-day trial.

McDuffie remained hospitalized for three weeks before she died on Sept. 25 due to severe, multiple blunt force traumas suffered in the crash. The impact from the crash caused her to be thrown out of the Mirage.

Smith and the other woman were in the Mirage and they had to be forcibly removed by rescue workers. Smith died on Sept. 20, 2022, due to complications that arose from the collision.

Donnell spoke of how the accident has traumatized her and how she’s now afraid when she’s driving that “another Darien Davis” will be behind the wheel of a nearby car.

Davis, for his part, tried to use a 2004 Peoria County case for his defense, saying that because the appellate court threw out the conviction of a man who was convicted of a similar offense — aggravated DUI that resulted in two deaths — that he was charged wrong.

But the Illinois Supreme Court later overturned the appellate court and reinstated the case. Lyons, who was the prosecutor on that case, said the blame rested squarely with Davis.

Twenty-three of the 31 years must be served at 85%. Those are the DUI counts. The remaining eight years are eligible for day for day “good-time” credit. That means with credit for time served, Davis could get out of prison in a bit less than 22 years.

Before he was taken back into the holding cell, Davis indicated he planned to appeal.

His legal woes aren’t finished. Still pending is an vehicular hijacking case that occurred just a few weeks before the fatal collision. That case is set for trial in October.