PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning began with a celebration and groundbreaking for South Side Missions’ newest thrift store.

The site for the new store is located at 2919 W. Garden Street in Peoria.

Like other South Side Mission thrift stores, this one will sell used goods and furniture at a lower price for the community, as well as bring in job opportunities.

Sherry Cannon is the President of the board of directors at South Side Mission. Cannon said she’s excited about the thrift store opening and for the community members to have an affordable alternative.

“It involves employment and giving really nice, secondhand or sometimes new products to the people in the communities, and that’s worth it. So it made sense to bring one to this district,” said Cannon.

South Side Mission partnered with minority and female-owned architectural firms and contractors for this project.

The thrift store on Garden Street is expected to open this upcoming spring.