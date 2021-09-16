South Side Mission celebrates soup kitchen returning to it’s main campus’ gymnasium

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, Peoria’s South Side Mission celebrated its soup kitchen’s return to its regular location.

Every week, the organization offers the resource Monday through Friday from 11:45 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Due to COVID-19, South Side Mission had to change how it offered its soup kitchen.

Now, the lunch program has been moved back to the gymnasium on South Side Mission’s main campus, located at 1127 South Laramie Street.

Thursday afternoon, community members gathered for a meal event attended by local leaders including Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, to recognize the return.

“We just wanted them to know that we’re kind of leveling out and having some new upgrades going on here at South Side Mission and that we’re here to stay, and we wanted them to know that they’re special and our community and South Side Mission loves them,” said Craig Williams, executive director of Southside Mission.

Williams said the soup kitchen serves about 30 community members each day.