PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The South Side Mission is almost finished building a new thrift store at 2919 W. Garden St. in Peoria.

The store will sell used goods and furniture at affordable prices, so neighborhood residents will have easier access to quality items. In addition, the store will also bring new jobs and job training opportunities to the community.

Reverend Craig Williams, Executive Director for the South Side Mission, explained how the store’s impact will not just be felt in sold goods.

“We’ll have the impact of having a worship center in our youth expansion, where we can minister to those youth and train them up so that they won’t repeat the vicious cycle of poverty and violence, and those things that plague this community,” Williams said.

This will be the third thrift store constructed by the South Side Mission in the Peoria area. Funds from the stores go directly to their ministries.

Williams said he hopes for the store’s grand opening to be sometime in June.