South Side Mission continues to provide hot meals for families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Feeding 2,500 people isn’t an easy task.

That’s the number of people receiving a hot meal Thursday because of the South Side Mission. More than 70 volunteers stepped up to make sure families living on Peoria’s south side don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving.

Thursday, families will either be getting a box to feed a family of six or 10. The South Side Mission Development Manager said each box has Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, ham, green beans mashed potatoes, and more.

“It’s such a great feeling to be able to give back to the community. So the people that are involved in this process realize it’s more than coming to help assemble meals, it’s really the blessing that they can help deliver on Thanksgiving day,” Draeger said.