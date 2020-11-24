South Side Mission forced to close New Promise Center Shelter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders at the South Side Mission have announced the New Promise Center (NPC) shelter will be closing.

The NPC has been a ministry of South Side Mission for more than 30 years and has impacted the lives of hundreds of women and children.

Executive Director Rev. Craig Williams said over the past few years, the NPC has seen a consistent drop in participants and despite efforts to reverse that trend, numbers have continued to drop.

“I’ve been at the mission for almost 20 years and it’s a sad day for us, said Williams. “We’re just making sure we’re trying to be there for our staff and residents at this point.”

Williams said this wasn’t an easy decision, but with numbers so low, they were unable to continue operating. He said while the shelter is closing, the missionary will remain open.

“South Side Mission won’t be closing just one part of that ministry, but there are other agencies that we partner with (like) the Dream Center and Salvation Army,” said Williams. “We’re just trying to make sure that the women and children have a soft landing if you will.”

Williams said they are also working to reassign staff that worked at the NPC and also reimagining what that space will look like in the future.