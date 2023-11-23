PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– 400 volunteers gathered Thursday morning ready to grab boxes full of meals to give away to those in need. It’s a tradition that’s been going on at the South Side Mission in Peoria for 52 years.

Some volunteers like Orin Naramore keep coming back year after year. Nanamore has been volunteering for 20 years. “It’s a family tradition. We started coming twenty years ago. I got sober twenty years ago, so we started it as a family tradition,” he says.

Others, like John Spears, are just beginning. “It’s Thanksgiving, and what better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than to give back to the community and volunteer and provide service to the community,” Spears said.

Reverend Craig Williams, the Executive Director for the South Side Mission has been with the organization for over twenty years. He says every year, families are so grateful for the meals and to be a part of this opportunity. “They don’t have a lot, but they still want to say thank you, and they are very appreciative, and so are we, that we can be a part of their life and bring a smile or just loving on them for just a visit… so it’s awesome.”

The volunteers say it’s the smiles and the happiness that brings them back every year. “Joy fills my heart. To watch people come and get the excitement that we have to help people, there’s no better feeling,” Naramore admits.

Along with delivering meals to families, the South Side Mission also held a sit-down dinner at their location Thursday afternoon for community members. Williams says it takes the Mission all year to prepare for the Thanksgiving meal giveaways and they wouldn’t be able to do it with all the help. “We couldn’t do this without our donors, we couldn’t do this without our volunteers, our donors, our partners, our volunteers, our South Side Mission.”