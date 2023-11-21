PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The South Side Mission is preparing for its 52nd annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Thursday.

Originally, the South Side Mission was expecting to prepare 2,700 meals, however, they extended their sign-up by a day and a half and received 200 more requests. With 2,900 meals to cook, package, and deliver, they have over 400 volunteers stepping up to the plate.

Some of the volunteers that are lending a helping hand have been showing up for years. Kevin Dearing, a fifteen-year volunteer, explained why he keeps returning. “It just means that somebody is getting a warm meal that they might not have. Or just seeing somebody come to their door, there’s a lot of times people are by themselves.”

There have been volunteers delivering meals to the homes of those in need since the first year it started. “A lot of them are off this week, they could be at home vegging out, relaxing with family, but instead, they bring those family and friends here.” Rich Draeger, Development Manager for South Side Mission, expressed his appreciation for the volunteers.

Reverend Craig Williams, Executive Director for South Side Mission, has been a part of the mission for over twenty years. He said what he hopes those in need take away from the meal. “God sees them, that He loves them, that people see them and care about them. Because of the generosity of our donors, we’re able to minister to our community.”

Volunteers will spend the rest of this week cooking and packaging the food. On Thursday, drivers will arrive at 8 a.m. and deliver food until about 11 a.m. There will be a sit-in meal for the volunteers and community members that are able to get to the mission, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.