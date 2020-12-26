South Side Mission hosts annual Christmas meal distribution outside and contact-free

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Christmas morning, volunteers from the Peoria area braved the cold temperatures of roughly 20 degrees to help distribute meals for South Side Mission. This year’s Christmas meal distribution looked different than most years due to COVID-19. But the mission still stands.

“We hope to spread the love of Jesus,” Tarra Armstrong, Executive Assistant at South Side Mission, said. “And we hope that God’s presence is felt not only with our volunteers but with everyone receiving the meals.”

South Side Mission’s Executive Director, Rev. Craig Williams, said he is grateful for all the community support, and especially his volunteers. He was proud of how they were able to reorganize the event during a challenging year.

“We’ve managed to meet the needs,” Williams said. “Our staff has done a great job of being innovative and finding different ways of being able to deal with COVID.”

In past years, the gym in the South Side Mission’s location on Laramie would be packed with volunteers and people picking up free meals on Christmas day. This year, since large gatherings are prohibited, the distribution was moved outside.

Cars came in on one side of the parking lot, directed by volunteers and staff in reflective vests. After giving their name and how many meals they need, they pulled up to more volunteers who safely loaded the boxes into their cars. The whole ordeal remained contact-free to keep everybody safe.

Because of these changes, preparations for the meal began back in October. Then, the week before Christmas, there was a big push to get everything packaged and ready. In total, 2,700 meals were prepared.

Over the course of two hours, roughly 120 cars pulled through the makeshift drive-through to pick up the meals. One family arrived to pick up 19 meals to distribute to families in need before relaxing to celebrate the holiday as a family.

“It’s such an honor and a privilege to be able to take the time to deliver meals to those who need it. Christmas should be more about giving than receiving,” Joey Holland said as volunteers loaded the 19 meals in his trunk. “It’s just become a tradition for us to be able to take a few moments before we spend time together as our own family just to be able to deliver meals and help those in need.”

One of the volunteers for South Side mission, Vanessa Farraher, said this is her seventh year spending her Christmas morning at the South Side Mission. She said it is her way of giving back to the community.

“Sometimes, you’re the only face that they see on Christmas,” Farraher said.

South Side Mission utilized the time and energy of 500 volunteers, totaling 4,500 work hours. The food collected to prepare the meals included the following items: 325 pies, 700 pounds of ham, 325 pounds of cranberries, 25 cases of cut green beans, and 600 pounds of mashed potatoes.