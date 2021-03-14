South Side Mission hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Walgreens

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For people living in the 61605 zip code, access to the COVID-19 vaccine can be a challenge.

South Side Mission in Peoria, in partnership with Walgreens, is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic through Tuesday, to help administer 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to underserved community members.

“We just really want our community to be as safe and healthy as possible, it gives us an opportunity to fulfill our mission here at South Side Mission, as a beacon in the community,” said Executive Director Rev. Craig Williams.

Elizabeth Stein got her vaccine Sunday and said the process was easier than she thought it’d be.

“I was expecting to have to stand for hours, but I was actually through the line within 5 minutes,” said Stein.

She said she was nervous to get the vaccine, and talked to her doctors before deciding it was the best option for her and her family.

“Because I’m actually my grandparents primary caregiver, and I also have brand new nieces and nephews, my sister just had a baby, I wanna be able to see my family and take care of my family and find what the new normal is,” said Stein.

She recommends the vaccine to others who might still be skeptical.

“I’ve talked to so many medical providers in the last two weeks, every one is confident that this is the right direction,” said Stein.

Rev. Williams says he’s thankful for the partnership.

“Walgreens just really allowed us to fulfill our mission and purpose, and we thank God, for their thinking about us,” said Williams.

He says he’s hopeful for future partnerships to be able to vaccinate more people in the community.

More details on how to sign up for the vaccine clinic can be found online and appointments can be scheduled through the Walgreens portal.