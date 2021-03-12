South Side Mission hosts pop-up vaccine clinic, slots filled in hours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Walgreens and the South Side Mission in Peoria are joining forces to vaccinate underserved community members.

Sunday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 16, the South Side Mission is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Leaders with the organization said Walgreens is providing 400 doses of the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Within about five hours of the announcement, all slots for the clinic were filled.

South Side mission officials said in the 61605 ZIP code, there is a need for access to the vaccine.

“People that maybe don’t have a lot of transportation, don’t have access to a lot of the health care things that most of the rest of us probably take for granted, it’s very nice that they’re able to do it presumably right here in their neighborhood,” said Rich Draeger, Development Manager for South Side Mission.

Draeger said the South Side Mission and Walgreens are in talks about future clinics if doses become available.

Although slots are filled, the registration website will continue operating in case of cancellations.