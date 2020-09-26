South Side Mission in Peoria changing the way it operates this Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The South Side Mission in Peoria is changing the way it operates this Thanksgiving.

The pandemic is forcing the non-profit to bring in fewer volunteers for meal prep. The new menu will also have to be cooked on different days than usual.

With fewer helpers, distribution will be limited to three surrounding zip codes this year.

Development Manager, Rich Draeger, says the gym where food is picked up will not exceed one hundred volunteers.

“I think in the past we were probably up to 500 some years, even up to 600. So, at the most probably on thanksgiving day, we might have a total of 300 volunteers through here, now they won’t all be in the gym, we’ll probably have maybe 100 or so that day,” said Draeger.

Options for getting meals will be delivery or curb side pick up.

More information is available on the non-profit’s website.

