South Side Mission in Peoria spends 50th year serving meals to those in need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, South Side Mission in Peoria celebrated 50 years of serving Christmas meals.

Hosting community members in the mission’s gymnasium, leaders with South Side Mission said they’ve delivered a little more than 2,000 meals to those in need, and planned on serving about 300 meals to those attending in person.

Miles Bachler, a volunteer with South Side Mission, said they are glad to provide this event, and they see the need for it within the community.

He said they have had a lot of volunteer support getting everything set up.

“We got a lot of different programs down here helping out, we got the Richwoods MCJROTC program down here, they were a big help throughout this week, we got other local community partners with us that bring groups down here, OSF, they were down here this week, so it’s good to get those groups that come down and help out,” said Bachler.

South Side Mission also had Christmas presents available for kids as well.