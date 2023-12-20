PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The South Side Mission said it needs volunteers to help spread holiday cheer.

Every year at Christmas, the South Side Mission cooks, packs, and delivers meals to families in need. This year, they are short just a few volunteers. The South Side Mission is looking for a minimum of eight people to help on Thursday.

However, they said that they are happy to take all help any day leading up to the morning of Christmas day.

“We’ve seen it be between 2,500 to 3,500 for a long time here, so it kind of ebbs and flows a little bit.” South Side Mission Development Manager Rich Draeger said. “But this year it is definitely higher than it has been in a couple of years.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating can visit the South Side Mission’s website.