South Side Mission needs 500 volunteers tp help deliver Thanksgiving meals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Bringing those in need free meals on Thanksgiving for 50 years, the South Side Mission in Peoria will be handing out more than 3,000 meals to those in need this year.

The Development Manager, Rich Draeger said preparation starts the week before Thanksgiving and each day will be dedicated to a certain side on the menu. This includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberries, rolls, and pie.

Draeger said they are looking for more than 500 volunteers to prepare the boxes, as well as 135 drivers to make the deliveries. People interested will also have the option to eat dinner at the ministry on Thanksgiving night but said if you want it delivered, place your orders now.

“We’re doing all of Peoria, Peoria Heights, and Bartonville so if you’re either a senior or someone that needs a meal, wants a meal, maybe you’re alone and would like a little company and a visit along with a meal, then give us a call here at the mission,” said Draeger.

Delivery orders must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 17.

If you are looking to volunteer, you can contact South Side Mission at (309) 676-4604.