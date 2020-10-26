South Side Mission offers virtual tutoring amid pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local organization is tackling COVID-19 by partnering with local students and schools for tutoring.

The South Side Mission is helping meet the needs of people they serve in the 61605 zip code by offering a new student-tutor program called Check and Connect.

Check and Connect is a virtual tutoring system for students who attend the Peoria Public Schools from Kindergarten through 12th Grade. The program was created to address the pandemic, but it’s an offshoot of their Greater Academic Progress (GAP) Program.

Development Manager at South Side Mission Rich Draeger said the program gives parents, students, and the school district the ability to keep kids on track with their e-learning and school assignments.

“The students are familiar with us, the district is familiar with us so it just makes it for an easy situation for both sides to get the additional pieces that they need to make sure the students are progressing well and on our behalf, it continues our outreach to the families we’re serving,” Draeger said.

The program makes sure students and their families stay in touch with their Peoria school teachers while making sure they progress through their courses. Draeger said the program has a lot of potential for future uses post-COVID-19.

“I think it makes it easier for us with technology nowadays; we can get into the homes whereas if a kid is feeling a bit under the weather, we can still reach out to them with a program like Check and Connect in the future,” Draeger said.

Draeger said parents who are interested in the program for their students are encouraged to reach out and ask for the supervisor of the children and youth ministry Gigi Gibson.

