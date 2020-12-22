South Side Mission preps for 49th Christmas meal distibution

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — South Side Mission is making sure no one goes hungry or lonely on Christmas this year.

Tuesday was day two of its holiday meal prep. It’s a 49-year tradition of distributing thousands of meals to people in the community.

Usually, all the prepping would be done in one day, but COVID-19 has forced the organization to switch gears and span it out over a few days. But, that hasn’t stopped people from stepping up and giving back.

“All of our volunteers have been fantastic and reacting to the changes we’ve had to make,” said the development manager at South Side Mission Rich Draeger. “They’ve been very willing to jump in however they can because they know a little bit of inconvenience from them means someone is gonna get a nice meal and a visit from somebody on Christmas day.”

Wednesday will be the last day of meal prepping.

South Side Mission is expected to give out 2,700 meals this holiday season.