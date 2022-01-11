South Side Mission thrift store on Sterling Ave. to close Feb. 25

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Closing one door to open another, the South Side Mission in Peoria will close its thrift store on Sterling Avenue by the end of February after an inventory closeout.

The move will be done in preparation for the new store, which will be located at 2919 W. Garden Street in Peoria’s south side.

The last day for the Sterling Avenue store to be open will be Friday, Feb. 25.

“These are exciting times for South Side Mission as we execute our vision for 2022 and beyond,” said Rev. Craig Williams, Executive Director of South Side Mission.

“The Garden Street Thrift Store is just the first step, as we will also establish a Resource Center to address some of the assistance we previously offered at our Benevolence Center. We are then moving our Youth Ministry into a remodeled space in our main facility that will include a new Youth Culinary Program and the new 1127 Youth Worship Center,” he said.