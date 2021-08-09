South Side Mission Thrift Store reopens and gets a new look

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)–After being closed for nearly three weeks, a local store has opened its doors again with some new additions.

The South Side Mission Thrift Store in Morton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their reopening.

While the shop was closed, the store added a coffee bar, a library room, a piano for live music while guests shopped, and new inventory.

“It was looking tired. It needed a refresh. So, we wanted to make better use of the space. Layout, a new floor plan. So, we were able to do that. During that downtime,” said Store Supervisor Julie York-Petrone.

The store is open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.