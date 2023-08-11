PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — South Peoria is one step closer to getting a new thrift store.

The South Side Mission is almost ready to open its new Garden Street store, which has been under construction for close to a year.

The new location is expected to sell clothing, house goods and local art at discounted prices. The store’s proceeds will go towards funding other South Side Mission programs.

The Rev. Craig Williams, who is the South Side Mission’s executive director said the store is an important addition to the community

“I think when you talk about an impoverished community, as 61605 is one of the poorest neighborhoods in the United States, 25th poorest zip code if you will, it’s important and it’s essential that something like this is provided for the community,” he said.

The thrift store is expected to have a ribbon cutting on Oct. 6.

