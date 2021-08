PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lane of North University Street from Lake Avenue to Willow Lane will be closed the week of Aug. 23 for landscaping and stormwater infrastructure inspection work.

Forestry crews need access to the area to clear bushes and trees that surround the headwall and creek nearby, so the lane is blocked off.

Surveying will be done to look for any damage or issue that may contribute to drainage concerns.

The work will continue into the week.