PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The name of the driver who died in a crash on Southport Road Friday has been released.

Darrell W. Harper, 58, of Edwards, died after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries and likely died instantly, according to the Peoria County Coroner.

As previously reported, Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Southport Road.

Harper was traveling westbound and hit a pick-up truck head-on while it was traveling eastbound. He as pronounced dead at the scene, and the adult passengers in the truck were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.