PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents and city leaders alike are making WMBD Central Illinois Proud. They spent Tuesday afternoon cleaning up the southside in honor of MLK day on Monday.

About 30 participants picked up litter and garbage on South Western Avenue.

They’re hoping to uphold MLK Jr’s ideal of a “beloved community” by participating in a service project.

Peoria Fire Chief, Shawn Sollberger, said he hopes this is an event that can happen year-round.

“Whether it’s the luncheon or these community walkthroughs, hopefully, this is a trend that continues throughout the year, over years and years,” said Sollberger. “Just city employees and residents working together in regards to common goals.”

After the cleanup, volunteers headed to the Peoria Corps offices to hold a reception.