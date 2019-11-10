Southside Farmers Market brings access to fresh, healthy food

PEORIA, Ill. — The Southside Farmers Market is bringing fresh food to the Peoria area.

On Saturday, neighbors shopped food and clothing vendors inside the old Aldi’s on Western Avenue.

The market brings fresh and affordable options to a food desert.

Also at the market was information and booths from the Peoria Health Department and OSF.

U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos stopped by the farmers market, calling it a great way to bring access to the area.

“It’s really a good place for people to come gather and hopefully take home some fresh vegetables and help support, help feed their families,” said Bustos.

The farmers market will be open again for two more Saturdays, on November 16 and 23. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.