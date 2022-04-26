PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The South Side Mission has cleared the final hurdle before opening a new thrift store in Peoria Tuesday.

The Peoria city council voted to re-zone the property on 2919 W. Garden St. from residential to commercial. The location is near the Mission’s headquarters on S. Laramie Street.

Remodeling is underway and the building will open this fall.

South Side Mission’s Development Manager Rich Draeger said this project is about a lot more than just affordable goods for one of the poorest zip codes in the country.

“Jobs to the 61605 where the people who live in the neighborhoods can apply and work. Vocational training where people can learn how to work in retail and the warehouse that will be with this project as well,” Draeger said.

Also at the meeting, the council deferred a vote on video gaming fees. In doing research, the city isn’t sure yet how the state-mandated fee change for businesses will be implemented.