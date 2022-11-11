PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Southside Mission in Peoria is taking sign-ups for their homemade Thanksgiving meals.

“All we need to know is their address and how many meals they’d like, and a phone number so we can contact them on the day of the delivery,” said Rich Draeger, development manager at the Southside Mission.

Once an order is placed, they will deliver it to people’s houses on the day of Thanksgiving.

But it is never an easy task to create thousands of meals.

“We were on a little bit of shaky ground, not even knowing if we’d be able to get all the turkey and mashed potatoes and other things. So it’s been a struggle for us even to find some of those items,” said Draeger.

With the help of Southside Mission’s chef and their suppliers, they received the donations they need to pull off the annual event. To get a meal this Thanksgiving season, click here to get a hold of leaders at the Southside Mission.