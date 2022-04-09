PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria community members are running for a cause.

Southside Mission organization held a 16-mile run to help feed ministries Saturday.

Leaders with the mission said Saturday’s Miles for Meals event was the 8th year for the run and the proceeds help benefit its soup kitchen.

The race started at the Riverplex through the Rock Island trail and ended at the Southside Mission.

The event’s coordinator, Frank Winfrey said every year the run grows.

He said they started with four runners and had a total of 12 runners this year. .

Winfrey said so far, they have raised $5,500 for the cause.

“I enjoy running so I like to push myself and I like to be able to bring to the public eye a little bit more of what the southside mission does,” Winfrey said.

Head to their website to donate.