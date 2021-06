PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting on S. Oregon St. near W. Wyoming St. sent one man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Peoria police confirmed one man has been shot in the left arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police have not released any information on the suspect.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

A K9 unit is on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.