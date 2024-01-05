Southwestern Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

A spin on sweet potatoes, that are stuffed with beans and veggies, topped off with a creamy chipotle sauce.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Ingredients

2 – 10 ounce sweet potatoes, punctured with fork

1 Tablespoon light sour cream

1/2 medium avocado, peeled, seeded and mashed

½-1 chipotle pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 teaspoon adobo sauce

½ cup canned no salt added black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup no salt added canned corn, drained and rinsed

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup diced tomato

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

4 teaspoons sunflower seeds

Directions

1. Poke holes all over sweet potatoes, wrap them in damp paper towels, and microwave for 8–10 minutes. Flip and microwave for an additional 8–10 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft. Let cool before handling.

2. Mix the sour cream, avocado, chipotle pepper, and adobo sauce in a small bowl.

3. Cut each potato in half and scoop most of the flesh into a medium bowl, leaving some flesh for the potato to maintain structure. Add black beans, corn, cumin, chili powder, and salt to the bowl and mix well.

4. Fill each potato half with sweet potato mixture. Top with creamy avocado chipotle sauce, tomato, cilantro, and sunflower seeds.

Serves 4

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.