Space heater determined to cause an overnight fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Six people were displaced after a fire damaged a home early Monday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m., The Peoria Fire Department was called to a house fire on N. California Ave. near E. Ravine Ave. When companies arrived, heavy smoke was coming from a window on the second floor.

The firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire in the bedroom and no one was found inside the house. Officials learned the six residents were able to escape before help arrived.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and the cause was determined to be a space heater located in the bedroom. Damages are estimated to be around $35,000.

No injuries were reported during the incident.