SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) has a message for Democratic legislatures.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Spain said democratic legislators were delivering “pork projects” to their district, instead of focusing on all of Illinois. Instead of focusing on the broader issues, they are only looking at the specific needs of their communities, he said.

In regard to the Madigan indictment, Spain said it should have been a “wake-up call to everyone about the continued need for ethics reforms,” but that did not happen.

“Democrats taking a differing approach, focusing on any other issue possible and again using their majorities to deliver unique projects only for their districts instead of understanding there is a cost that all of us pay,” he said.

With inflation rising, Spain said gimmicks, not changes, were the proposals democrats offered to their constituents.

“At the end of the session, we spent a large amount of time arguing with Gov. Pritzker’s office about putting stickers on the end of every gas pump to remind voters of the 2 cent savings that the governor would deliver for them,” he said. “I think it is a mockery of the real needs that the people of Illinois are facing right now, and we chose to focus on tricks and gimmicks that were delivered by the democrats.”

Public safety, also, was a point of contention for Spain, who said now is the time to focus on reform that would bring more law enforcement officers to the field.

“Democrats have acted in haste with House Bill 3653, the safety act. It has created tremendous damage to law enforcement and to safety throughout the state of Illinois. We are just seeing the beginning,” he said. “We need to be focused on these key issues … not election-year gimmicks and democratic pork projects.”