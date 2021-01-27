Spain named Assistant Republican Leader in Illinois House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After having served as Republican Conference Chairman for the past year and a half, State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) was promoted to Assistant Republican Leader.

“When negotiations are needed on tough issues, I trust Ryan Spain to represent the values of our caucus while striving to find common ground across the aisle,” said House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs).

As a member of the leadership team, Spain’s primary duty as Assistant Republican Leader will be developing and delivering on the strategic goals of the Republican Caucus in the Illinois House.

“I want to thank Leader Durkin for his faith in me. It is an honor to be selected as Assistant Republican Leader,” said Spain. “He was the right leader to help bring about the expungement of Michael Madigan as Speaker and now to guide our efforts in the post-Madigan era.”