Sparland man woken up by dog finds his home surrounded by water

SPARLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — Charles Kear said Thursday’s flood is the worst he has seen since 1995.

Kear said Gimlet Creek overflowed, pouring into the road and his home. He said around 4 a.m., his dog was acting weird. He said he assumed the dog needed to go out, but when he looked out his window, his home was surrounded by water.

“When I walked out to my dining room window and looked up, there was water running across this whole levee right here like a waterfall,” Kear said, pointing towards Gimlet Creek. “It was just roaring. I had no choice but to grab the dog.. get in my truck.. and take off through the backyard.”

Kear was able to get himself and his dog out of his home safely, but his basement is submerged in water.

The water reached the first few stairs from the ground to the first floor. At the top of the staircase, the flood line from the 1995 flood was marked in pen on the wall.