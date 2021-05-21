Spas, salons see spike in business as people look to be post-pandemic pretty

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A prettier pandemic, as covid-19 restrictions ease up and more people start going out.

With more shots in arms and masks off faces, the self-care industry, including cosmetics sales, massages, and salons, is seeing an uptick in business.

One year ago, many spas were just reopening to the public after months of closure. Now appointments are booking up daily as more people are treating themselves just in time for summer.

Self-care services like massages, facials, and hair salons are seeing high demand as more businesses open up. The Tricoci University of Beauty Culture campus director Amy Tewell said open appointments fill quickly.

“With the pandemic, everybody’s ready to get out and see their friends, they’re ready to go to restaurants, so the great thing is coming in to get your hair done and making yourself feel better,” Tewell said.

Tewell said when they reopened last spring facials were forbidden at first and students learned mostly online.

“We find it really important for all of our clients to come in as much as they can; our students need the practice because they kind of lost out for four months,” Tewell said.

At Five Senses Spa in Peoria, there’s a waiting list of people for all services. Owner Paola Hinton said they’re looking for extra sets of hands.

“We have hair, nail and spa services; so all across the board. Especially since summer is approaching, everybody is eager to get pedicures and manicures,” Hinton said. “We just wish we could service all of them and that’s why we are looking for more service providers.”

She said self-care has many benefits to one’s self-image as well as positive affects to mood.

“It is amazing as to what the power of touch does do for individuals and how it uplifts their spirits and as far as being able to have a new look or that refreshed feeling, it’s indescribable,” Hinton said.

Mask are required at both spas when getting haircuts, but can be removed during facial treatments.

It is best to call ahead and reserve a spot on the waiting list to get an appointment.