‘Speak up’: Parents of fatal gunshot victim plead for the community’s help

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Parents of the 21-year-old man that died Saturday night are speaking out.

Both Terrence Dunigan Jr.’s father and stepmother said they’re sick of the senseless killings in the area and want someone to come forward with information about their son.

“Parents are not to bury their children,” Jashawnda Dunigan said. “This should not be the norm in today’s society.”

Jashawnda Dunigan and Terrence Dunigan Sr. said they’re exhausted, hurt, and broken after learning their son, Terrence, was shot and killed.

“I’m angry right now,” Terrence Dunigan Sr. said. “I feel numb. My son just turned 21-years-old.”

Police said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening with the caller saying a male was breathing, but not conscious in the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane. They said Peoria Firefighters arrived on scene and Terrence Dunigan Jr. was in full arrest.

Police said after arriving, Terrence had wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

“All this killing around here is ridiculous,” Terrence Dunigan Sr. said.

Dunigan Sr. said now they’re left with figuring out how to break the news to their young daughter.

“I got to explain that to my three-year-old that she won’t see her brother again,” he said.

Both are pleading with community members to come forward with information.

“Speak up,” Jashawnda said. “This has been my motto for the last seven years, speak up. Because it’s going to knock at your door and you’re going to have the same emotions.”

“It doesn’t hit home with people until it happens to you,” Terrence Dunigan Sr. said.

They said overall, they have comfort in knowing their son is with his Lord and Savior now.

“His father, myself, we believe in God so that child believes in God,” Jashawnda said. “He knew Jesus before he departed this earth.”

An autopsy for Dunigan Jr. is scheduled for Monday morning. Police said anyone with any information should contact the Peoria Police Department or crime stoppers anonymously.

