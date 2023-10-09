NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After watching the Sound of Freedom movie, this Illinois State University student was inspired to spread awareness about human trafficking. You can watch our interview to find out more about what she learned while researching the topic.



Thursday, October 12th from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Illinois State University will be hosting a speaker panel on human trafficking. Following the discussion, there will be a Q&A session. The meeting will take place in the State Farm Hall of Business, Room 139 (CAT Auditorium). All students and community members are welcome to attend. The event is free, but there will be an opportunity to donate to causes directly working to prevent human trafficking.



You can head over to the Wittenberg Lutheran Center Facebook event page to find out more information about the Voices to the Reality Behind Human Trafficking — A Response to “Sound of Freedom” panel.