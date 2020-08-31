Special meeting called Tuesday to discuss city budget

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city leaders are trying to figure out how to make up for nearly 20 million dollars lost due to the pandemic.

This Tuesday night, Mayor Jim Ardis is calling a special meeting to brainstorm other avenues and revisit public safety cuts. Ardis says he wants this meeting to avoid speeches and unnecessary rhetoric and be productive conversation.

Last week, the city council rejected a motion to cut 20% of the Peoria Fire Department’s current budget. These cuts would have eliminated three fire stations and over 30 firemen would be out of a job.

Ardis said anything is on the table for the special meeting, but wants to hear all opinions and that just ignoring the budget deficit won’t make it go away.

“We have to address this, the deficit is not going away and until we come up with solutions we’re burning through our reserves of which we don’t have much,” Ardis said.

Meanwhile, 2nd District Councilman Chuck Grayeb has been outspoken against cutting the budget of emergency management. Grayeb took to Facebook and accused Mayor Ardis of abusing his power and calling it “cut-throat” politics.

Mayor Ardis declined to comment directly on the post but said it’s time to avoid rhetoric and time to lead.

“I’m not going to comment directly on that,” Ardis said. “I will say it’s time to lead and make decisions we were elected to make.”

The special meeting will be held Tuesday Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at city hall in Peoria. The public is invited to attend the meeting, but only 15 people will be allowed in the council chambers at a time in order to maintain social distancing.

