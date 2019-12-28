Special Olympians compete at 18th annual Ron Knisley Memorial Shootout

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — On Saturday, Special Olympians had the opportunity to compete on the hardwood at the 18th Annual Ron Knisley Memorial Shootout.

Eight Special Olympics basketball teams from across the state played in the tournament in Bloomington.

Teams played several games and some athletes even participated in individual contests.

Family, friends, and fans cheered and watched games on Friday and Saturday.

Debbie Gillan says her sons have been Special Olympians for years and that sports are an exciting outlet.

“It’s a great opportunity to come and have friends to play with, great exercise. It just hits on everything, the social, the fitness, camaraderie, excellent sportsmanship,” said Gillan.

Gillan also says the players and parents think winning is always fun, but seeing each team’s sportsmanship is better.