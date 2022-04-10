PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine swimmers are going for gold.

Every Sunday, the Special Olympics Aquatics team practices at the Clubs at River City in Peoria.

The swim coach, Erika Wilson, said nine swimmers are enrolled in the program and practice is paying off. Wilson said the team just competed at regionals last weekend.

She said every swimmer walked away with a first-place medal.

Now, she said, it’s back to work as they practice for the state from June 17th through 19th in Bloomington.

“They’ve all done amazing. I really have them working hard on their strokes and kicking their arms, so everybody has just progressed greatly. The times they had last week was the fasted they’ve been, even in practice when we do time trials they all exceed that,” said Wilson.