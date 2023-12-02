PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Special Olympics Illinois hosted an annual state bowling tournament right here in Peoria on Saturday.

Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes and their families came from all over the state for the annual event.

The all-day tournament was held at Landmark Lanes in Peoria. The athletes are separated by division and placed based on ability and age.

Director of State Competitions Nate Henry said Landmark Lanes is the perfect place to hold such a special event.

“It’s a great space, it’s got fifty lanes. It’s centrally located, so our people from our southern region aren’t having to go all the way up north, and our people up north aren’t having to go all the way south. So we like to look for things centrally located, we do host some things up in the north or the south but for the most part, we like to stay centrally located,” said Henry.

Special Olympics Illinois is a non-profit organization that specializes in 18 sports for individuals with disabilities.