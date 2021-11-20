Special Olympics Illinois kick-off Bloomington Polar Plunge at Hancock Stadium

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday afternoon, during the Illinois State University football game, Special Olympics Illinois hosted a Bloomington polar plunge kick-off.

The event previews February’s polar plunge at Miller Park in Bloomington, which helps to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes in Illinois.

Local community leaders participated and agreed to be dunked in a dunk tank, in support of February’s event.

Leaders with Special Olympics Illinois are encouraging the community to get involved with a great cause.

“We do really well with the plunge statewide, and Bloomington especially Miller Park does very, very well, and we want to get the word out, it’s easy to do, every bit of that money goes to Special Olympics athletes, over 23,000 athletes, we’re very excited about it,” said Board of Directors member Kathy Schniedwind.

To get involved with a Special Olympics Illinois Polar Plunge, check out their website under support, and click fundraising events.