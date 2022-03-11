NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Special Olympics Illinois athletes are competing in the 2022 State Basketball tournament Friday and Saturday at Illinois State University’s Horton Field House, and Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

Leaders with Special Olympics Illinois said 2022 marks 47 years of state basketball at Illinois State University’s Horton Field House, for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

This year’s tournament features Special Olympics Athletes from 86 qualifying teams across the state competing for a state championship.

“They practice hard, they have to win to get to this tournament, so it is their state tournament, it means a lot to them,” said Senior Region Director Tracy Hilliard.

Hilliard said, although the competition can be tough, it’s a fun event for the athletes, and their families as well.

“A bunch of the fans that we’ve seen from the schools, and the different teams, they’re as excited and fired up about playing, it’s that fun atmosphere,” said Hilliard.

She said that hundreds of volunteers help make the event possible.

“All of our officials are volunteers, we don’t pay our officials, all of the court volunteers,” said Hilliard.

Andy, Lane, and Jane Hensel

The Hensel family, Jane, Andy, and their son Lane, said their first time experience at the state tournament has been a positive one.

“This is really such a wonderful opportunity for Lane, and for all the athletes to be able to compete, and just really enjoy the sport of basketball, and compete with their peers,” said Jane Hensel.

“It’s just a thing that anybody who can get involved, should get involved, these kids out here that are playing are just unbelievable, we had the time of our lives,” said Andy Hensel.

And when asked by His dad Andy if he’d like to compete again, Lane Hensel said “Next Year,” with a smile.